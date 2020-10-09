BY AKOGU YUSUF

Social enterprise company, themap.ng has assured its numerous business partners not to panic over recent attack on the company’s Instagram Page by hackers.

Themap.ng is a social enterprise company that serves start-ups, micro, small, medium and large-scale enterprises.

The managing director of the company, Mr Anyanso Nma assured the company’s numerous business partners that there is no need to panic as the company is in firm control of the situation.

Also, in a press statement by the company on Friday, it promised to get back into its Instagram page account as soon as possible to continue to serve its contents as social enterprise company.

The head of public relations department of the company, Oluwatola Alabi said, ‘‘We are using this medium to reach out to all our various business partners and sponsors that our Instagram page has been hacked. Someone tried to attack our account. We noticed an irregular activity on our Instagram page. There was a security attack on our Instagram page which put our account on hold temporarily. There is no need to worry, it is being fixed at the moment.

‘‘Instagram noticed a suspicious activity on our account. As it is a standard security procedure for online accounts, especially, social media accounts, there is need to protect original owners of the account in case of security breach. Meanwhile, we are passing through verification process to regain access.

‘‘In the meantime, you can reach us through our website and our customer care lines. Our physical offices are daily open and we are always available to serve all our business partners/sponsors better as we are so determined to make Nigeria a greener place for everyone. We have published the incident on our website and have sent emails and blogs to all our partners.