The coalition of opposition parties in Cote d’Ivoire has called on the African Union (AU) and Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to postpone the presidential election, scheduled to hold on October 31, 2020 in the country to avoid the looming political crisis in the country.

President of L’ ALTERNATIVE-CI and the presidential candidate for the election, Mr. Seth Koko, who made the call while briefing journalists on behalf of the opposition parties, yesterday in Abuja, noted that President Alassane Dramane Ouattara had failed to respect the Ivorian constitution by contesting for a third term in office.

Koko pointed out that President Ouattara has decided to run for a third term, in flagrant violation of Article 55 of the Ivorian Constitution, which limits two terms for any person in Ivorian political life, adding that he has no right and should not run for third term.

He also called for the dissolution of the electoral body, while a transition government should be set up to conduct fresh election in the country, adding that the opposition parties in the country have no confidence in the current electoral body.

The spokesperson warned that if the President Ouattara insisted on holding the presidential election and perpetuating himself into power, the opposition would make the country ungovernable for him.