ADVERTISEMENT

By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

The Catholic Relief Services in collaboration with the Adamawa State Ministry of Health, National Malaria Elimination Programme and other implementing partners, have trained 1,130 Town Announcers, for the forthcoming House-to House mass distribution of insecticide treated nets (ITNs) in Adamawa state.

The Announcers drawn from the 226 political wards are to ensure awareness creation as well as mobilization of households to get registered and collect their nets at their doorstep. A total of 2,888,912 million insecticide treated mosquito nets have been procured and are expected to be distributed across every nooks and crannies of the state.

The program is aimed at reducing malaria scourge in the state.

At the moment, the 21 Local Government Councils, have all taken the deliveries of the allocated nets from the State warehouses. Trucks were seen with heaps of ITN nets heading to various LGAs during a visit to the Upper Benue River Basin Development Authority, State Essential Drugs and Central Medical Stores where the nets were deposited to ensure timely delivery of the nets across the LGAs.

This happened following the training of cluster supervisors and distribution hub supervisors on ITN logistics respectively.

The state government with support from the National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP) and Catholic Relief Services (CRS), had earlier conducted micro planning process to ensure total coverage of the 2020 insecticide Treated Nets (ITNs) mass campaign in the state.

Pharmacist Dauda Teri, the State Logistician, from the Ministry of Health expressed satisfaction with the level of arrangement across the state.

“There was no challenges so far, recorded since the beginning of the movement of the nets” he added.

Teri further said the exercise is hitch free and hope to be completed on schedule.

Desdimone Kussy a participant of the training at the Old GRA primary school Yola-North LGA, trained as DH supervisor pledged to use the knowledge acquired to ensure the success of the program

Kussy, lauded the strict adherence to COVID-19 prevention protocol during the exercise.