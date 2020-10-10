Delta State Police command has confirmed the killing of a police officer following an attack on patrol team by protesters of ‘ENDSARS’ in Ughelli, Ughelli South LGA.

The State Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Mohammed Inuwa, who confirmed the killing in a statement made available to newsmen, said

Corporal Etaga Stanley attached to ‘A’ division Ughelli was attacked and killed and his service AK 47 rifle with 25 rounds of ammunition stolen by the hoodlums.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, “in anticipation of violent protest by hoodlums sponsored by internet fraudsters ‘Yahoo Boys’ masquerading with #ENDSARS protesters, several patrol teams were deployed to Otovwodo junction in Ughelli to prevent breakdown of law and order and allow free movement of law abiding citizens and traffic.

“In a similar circumstance, Police Sergeant, Patrick Okuone attached to

Eagle-net squad was shot and injured and Police patrol vehicles equally damaged as a result of gunshot targeted at the policemen by the protesters.

He said, police team responded and arrested nine suspects, impounded seven vehicles, while recovering six mobile phones belonging to the suspects from the scene saying the injured officer is now on admission in hospital, while reinforcements sent to deal with the situation.

The commissioner, who described the incident as provocative, cruel and unwarranted, warned that the command will no longer tolerate any attack on its personnel by any individual or group protesting under any guise.

While admitting that protest by citizens remains a legitimate means for airing their concerns and views, the commissioner said it must however be carried out with all sense of responsibility and within the ambit of the law.

“Any violent protest and attack on policemen will be viewed seriously and resisted with minimum force. The convener or organiser of such a protest will be held liable and made to face the full wrath of the law along with any other perpetrators,” the Commissioner stated.

The CP called on the people of the Delta state to exercise restraint and be patient with the ongoing reforms on FSARS already initiated by the Inspector General of Police to curb the excesses of the unit with

a view to meet the yearnings and aspirations of members of the public.