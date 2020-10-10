What was your reaction like when you made the final list?

(Sigh) My reaction.(Sigh again)…

First I wasn’t expecting it. My initial expectation was to leave by the first week but there I was, one of the 14 finalists. I cried a lot though. The tears were sorrowful because most of my closest friends were evicted and joyful because I had so much support from outside the house and it was overwhelming.

You were announced the winner after some hectic weeks, did you ever see that coming, especially when your name was announced?

Really HECTIC!…

From the judges ratings, I had this assurance that I was good, but I was still unsure of my votes coming from outside. I knew I needed a miracle and BOOM! My mother came through for me. I didn’t see that coming at all.

You were how many contestants and how did you cope?

We were actually 30 contestants and I got to meet 29 really talented and determined people. Coping wasn’t so easy because I’m fond of my space but I had to adapt to achieve my aim. It was a mixed feelings.

Now that you have won the first edition of the Big Dreams Talent show, what is next?

I keep setting new goals for myself every time. The next thing is to keep improving. I can’t be on set with Nollywood big shots and be lagging behind. I must Keep on working on myself and my craft and never stop.

What are your plans for the big screens, especially Nollywood?

Right now, I’m focusing on branding and putting myself out there. I believe opportunities come in due time and I am ready and focused.

Who are your mentors in the movie Industry, particularly Nollywood?

(Sigh) I look up to a whole lot of people and learn from them to avoid being in a box. However, my mentors are Adesuwa Etomi, Mary Remi Njoku and Desmond Elliot. And I really look forward to working with Williams Uchemba the philanthropist too.

What’s your take on reality shows in Nigeria, especially Big Dreams. Would you say it met your expectations?

I don’t really know much about reality shows, but for me, Big Dreams beat my expectations. They deserve credits. It was a discovery ground for me as I saw Mr Segun and other instructors, push out of me, abilities I didn’t know I possessed. Even I beat my expectations.

How would you describe the entertainment industry, (movie) in particular today in Nigeria, would you say it’s doing positively well?

The Nigerian movie industry is doing well. Growing, getting bigger and better. Yes there is always room for improvement and we can do better but we are obviously not where we were three years ago.

So where do you go from here?

I’m also positioned to excel in the movie industry. We have shot some series and they are just a starting point. There are many others lined up for me and I know the reality show and my management have just opened a new door to me. I’m really happy I took this bold step. And I want to than my fans, family and friends who stood by me during this weeks. Your support got me to this position. I’m ever grateful. It’s our win.