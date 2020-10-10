Former Super Eagles winger, Victor Moses, is set to join Russian club Spartak Moscow on a one-year loan deal from Chelsea.

Moses has been away from Chelsea since January 2018 when he linked up with Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahce. The 29-year-old cut short his 18-month loan with Fenerbahce in January to link up with Serie A giant, Inter Milan.

A deadline day transfer to Inter failed to materialize despite keen interest from manager Antonio Conte.

According to Gianlucadimarzio.com, he will undergo medical examinations in the coming days before officially becoming a Spartak Moscow player.

The transfer window in Russia is still open and Moses is keen on a regular basis again.

Moses joined Chelsea from Wigan Athletic in 2012 and won the Europa League crown during his first season at the club.

He however spent the next three seasons on loan at Liverpool, Stoke City and West Ham United.

The versatile winger enjoyed his best spell as a Chelsea player under Conte when he featured on a regular basis for the club.