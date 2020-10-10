North Central People’s Forum (NCPF) has lamented the continuous neglect by different governments despite immense contributions to Nigeria’s development.

The group said this yesterday when its members visited a former Nigerian senator, Iyorchia Ayu, in his Abuja residence to brief him about activities of the organisation.

They reiterated commitment to refocuse on repositioning the zone strategically among its allies, while lamenting that the region has been viewed as a hunting ground.

Speaking, the patron of the organisation and former deputy senate president, Ibrahim Mantu, said despite the enormous contribution of people in the north central they had been neglected in national issues.

According to him, “We must actually start from where we are. This zone has been neglected, our people have contributed everything. Why is it that our people are always baking the cake but when it comes to sharing of cake we are forgotten?

“I think it is because we don’t have a formidable voice that can bark and bite and I think this time around we must have a voice that can bark and bite.”

Also speaking, the vice chairman of the board of trustees, NCPF, Sani Ndanusa, said before the organization came up, north central has no voice of it own.

He commended Senator Ayu describing him as one of the best leaders Nigeria has produced, stressing that his weight of experience will contribute immensely in taking the association to high level.

Ndanusa also noted that the zone will continue to harness and refocused so as to strengthen it strategically to achieve the development status it desired.

Responding, Senator Ayu charged them to build the Forum on the dreams of the forefathers like JS Tarkaa which was based on the identity the Middle belt region.

He said,”I believe our fore fathers pursue the same ideas. We have a very long established problem in central Nigeria whereby before the British came most of our places were used as hunting grounds.”