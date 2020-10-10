Sequel to the recent directive of the Federal Government on the re-opening of all academic institutions in the country, the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) is set to resume academic activities on Monday, October 12, 2020.

The university had suspended all academic activities on March 20, 2020, following the outbreak of Coronavirus in the country. A statement by the NOUN director of media and publicity, Mr Ibrahim Sheme, said the university management has directed all members of staff to resume duty on Monday.

According to it, the university registrar, Mr Felix I. Edoka, had advised the staffers to strictly abide by all the known COVID-19 safety protocols while at work, saying any breach would not be tolerated.