The wife of the Ondo State Governor, Mrs Betty Akeredolu, on Saturday dispelled a viral video making the rounds in some quarters that she was injured in Owo at her polling unit.

She gave the hint while fielding questions from newsmen during an interview in Akure.

Mrs Akeredolu said that such a desperation from her detractors would not bring about any spirited efforts that can soil her reputations.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to her, I am happy you asked this question for the world to see what detractors are trying to do; to damage the exercise.

She said that within few minutes of the video going viral, she had been receiving calls and text messages.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the purported video had gone viral in the early hours of Saturday on the social media.

The video was titled: “Akeredolu’s wife injured, three killed as Governor’s details invade polling unit.”

The governor’s wife described the video as ‘doctored’ by those who hated her and who were bent on misinforming the public, especially, during this electioneering.

She said the victory of her husband at the polls was non-negotiable, calling on the members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to be vigilant and be proactive as soon as the results start trickling in.(NAN)