Two suspected armed robbers have been shot dead and another one arrested during a shootout with operatives of the Nigeria Police at Ifuho village in IkotIkpene local government of Akwa Ibom State. It was gathered that during the gun battle, some of the suspected robbers escaped with bullets wounds.

The incident came even as the command also debunked rumours of bank robbery at the banking layout, Udo Udoma in Uyo, the state capital. The police in a statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Odiko Macdon, warned those behind the bank robbery rumours to desist from peddling false information in the state.

The statement further stated that the operatives of the Ikot-Ikpene Division acted on a distress call, and stormed the Ifuho village, where the robbers were already operating, adding that the bandits opened fire on sighting the police, leading to a shoot out with the police. This incident happened barely one week after six suspected car snatchers lost their lives in a shoot out with police in the state.