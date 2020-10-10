Tell us more about yourself and how you came about Big Dreams Talent TV show?

I’m a lover of music. I attended the Federal University of Technology, Akure to study Food Science Technology but couldn’t complete my education due to some life issues. I went to Lagos to face what I am really best at. Got signed by a management company who happened to own the biggest music school in Nigeria, and was also offered a scholarship to study voice major and guitar minor. I have auditioned for lots of shows, gotten into few who are supposed to have a bigger reach and platforms but believe me, the fulfilment I got from being on this show is out of it. I heard about the show from a friend who saw the advert on Instagram, I didn’t take it serious. I just auditioned, got my access card and I chilled with low or no expectation.

You were 30 contestants in the house for five whole weeks. How did you cope?

We were 30 and we were in the house for five weeks . It was a lot easy because most of the housemates had great personality, though it’s human nature to have conflicts so drama made it even easier. I grew up living with a lot of people, anybody that lived in hostel from Primary 3 can relate, I mean Mayflower School. So it wasn’t that new though the competitive energy still played out.

What was your reaction like when you made it to the finals?

Making it to the finals was just like waking up to see another day. Every day in the house is strategically planned to survive. So getting to the finals felt really awesome because I think I really worked for it day in day out, trying to stand out.

You were announced the winner after a hectic two weeks, did you ever see it coming, especially when your name was announced?

Winning the show is everything I have always visualised. I won it for my family and I and people who believed in me. It was huge for me I was literally in tears.

Now that you have won the first edition of the talent show, shown across the Africa and beyond, what is next for you?

The show was a contest with 29 other talented housemates, after the show is a survival of the fittest trying to survive in the stone-cold industry worldwide. So basically the first thing for me is to work on craft, brand myself to a point that my craft is undeniable. I want something that can impact my generation even after I am gone

Are you planning on releasing an album or you would like to drop a single featuring some of the big names in the industry?

Yes…I would be releasing a couple of songs soon like an EP, a big name or two will be on it. Let’s make that the element of surprise.

Who are your mentors in the entertainment Industry , particularly music. And what genre of music are you into?

I love Fela for his unending legacy. I value Tubaba being relevant to this point “no be beans”. Asa is my queen she has really impacted my music life big time. I can do any kind of music based on my knowledge of music I can classify myself as a popular musician(pop). I like to do different genre depending on what the drive is.

What’s your take on reality shows in Nigeria, especially Big Dreams. Would you say it met your expectations?

Reality shows give a lot of platform, but very few make the best use of it. It’s not different but trust me Big Dreams gives you the platform and also help you harness your craft to a marketable resources. The show really beat my expectations as I never experienced it.

How would you describe the entertainment industry today in Nigeria, would you say it’s doing positively well?

Good musicians singing in the bathroom make us listen to the crappy music from the ones who have the boldness to step out, but now, I feel the industry is more opened to positive vibes. Nigerians generally are now welcoming new ideas and good music.

We learnt that most reality show organisers seldom fulfil their promises of giving winners their actual wining prizes, would you say you experienced same?

I want to thank Big Dreams organisers and the CEO, Kingsley Amafibe who gave us the prizes in full. Like from the second day the show ended and even gave us a gift non compared to the prizes which is love, also stretching their necks out to make sure we are out there it’s really awesome.