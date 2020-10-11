ADVERTISEMENT

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN Kaduna

Chairman, Main Organizing Committee of the maiden Kaduna Marathon 2020, Mr. Jimi Lawal has inaugurated six sub-committees to commence the practical phase of the implementation plan for a successful hosting of the event billed to hold ‪on November 21, 2020.

The sub-committees were inaugurated on Friday via virtual zoom.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Lawal, who is also the Special Adviser and Counselor to the Kaduna State Governor, said the sub-committee’ members were carefully chosen and charged them to ensure that they leave no stone unturned in carrying out their assignments.

The sub-committees are Fund-Raising, Protocol/Logistics, Medical, Media/Communications, Security, and Technical.

The Fund-Raising sub-committee headed by the Commissioner of Sports Development, Professor Kabir Mato has Senator Suleiman Abdu Kwari; Senator Uba Sani; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Murtala Dabo; Kaduna State Accountant General, Mrs. Shizzer Bada; A.U. Mustapha, Managing Director, Kaduna Markets Development and Management Agency, Malam Hafiz Bayero; Mr. Bukola Olapade as members while Adams Wali will serve as secretary.

The Protocol and Logistics sub-committee will be headed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mrs. Phoebe Yayi. Other members of the sub-committee are Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Sports Development, Malam Umar K. Ibrahim; Malam Muhammad Suleiman, Malam Yakubu Ibrahim; Miss Florence Yori and Victoria Dogo as secretary.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communications, Mr. Muyiwa Adekeye will head the Media and Communications sub-committee which has Malam Ibrahim Ismaila Ahmed, Alhaji Halliru Mohammed Sabo, Alhaji Muhammad Mukhtar, Alhaji Buhari Auwalu, Benjamin Isaiah, Joy Ajuluchukwu and Jummai Nuhu as members while Malam Ismaila Lere will serve as secretary.

The Security sub-committee is headed by Umar Manko (Aide-De-Camp to the Governor). The members include Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Internal Security, Alhaji Abdullahi Sani; the Chief Security Officer, Mohammed Anka; Sector Commandant (FRSC) Hafiz T. Mohammed; Malam Sadiq Hassan (SEMA) and Major Rimi (KASTLEA).

The Commissioner of Health, Dr. Amina Baloni will head the Health sub-committee which will have the Executive Secretary of Primary Health Care Development Agency (PHCDA), Dr. Hamza; Dr, Pelumi Olaore, Prof. Tabari, and representatives of Jamatul Nasril Islam (JNI) Aid Group and the Nigeria Red Cross Society as members.

The Technical sub-committee chaired by Mr. Yusuf Ali will have Seyi Johnson, Alhaji Ahidjo Kaita, Mohammed Shuaibu Suleiman, Garba Lawal, Dahiru Sadi, Yohanna Waziri, Yusuf Yamai and a representative of Nigeria Association of Athletics Technical Officials (NAATO) as members, while Sadiq Yusuf will serve as secretary.