The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong on Friday 9th October, 2020, re-dedicated the Ministry under his supervision to God.

The solemn event took place in the office of the Director of Technical Services, Mrs. Blessing Urua during her inauguration as the new Dean, College of Directors, following the retirement of the former Dean, Pastor Michael Etuk.

In his exhortation at the occasion, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong who drew his scriptures from Ezekiel 13: 5 & 10 and Jerimiah 30:19, admonished the Directors in the Ministry to close ranks and work together in harmony and unity devoid of pretensions and mischievous tendencies to enable them build a formidable team to pursue their goals.

Comrade Ini Ememobong who implored the Directors to avoid digging into the past, which he described as faulty foundation, urged them to bury all lingering anguish, pains and disaffection but to rather look out for lovable attributes in each other to enable them be presented in positive lights in their eyes of their colleagues, towards fostering love and togetherness.

The State Information helmsman who spent time leading in worship songs and prayers, reiterated that, God will multiply and glorify the Ministry of Information and Strategy bringing in its wake, joyous songs and testimonies.

Speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Inyang Jameson who described the Solemn Assembly as unprecedented, expressed deep appreciation to the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong for the numerous changes and juicy packages he has brought to the Ministry under his administration and urged the Directors to live as a family as admonished by Commissioner for greater blessings.

In her acceptance speech, the new Dean, College of Directors and Director, Technical Services, Mrs. Blessing Urua, thanked the Commissioner and Permanent Secretary for attending her visiting her new office which coincided with her inauguration as the Dean of Directors and pledged to discharge the duties of her new office with due diligence and dedication.

Highlight of the event attended by Directors in the Ministry of Information and Strategy was a handshake with the new Dean by all Directors and a session of praises and dancing to the glory of God.