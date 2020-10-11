The Akwa Ibom State Government has concluded plans to develop a comprehensive data base of qualified citizens for possible employment at the now remodeled Ibom Tropicana Mall.

This revelations was made recently in Uyo by the Chairman, Technical Committee on Foreign Direct Investments , ( FDIs ) Mr. Gabriel Ukpe during a maiden meeting between the Mall Managers, Median Infrastructural Development Ltd, the lead Anchor, Market Square and other crucial stakeholders.

Ukpe stated that the state government was embarking on the collation of data of it’s citizens whom have met the necessary requirements for possible considerations for employment as the mall was gearing up to commence full commercial activities on December 1st, 2020.

He said that although the effort was a collaborative one through a Public Private Partnership ( PPP ) arrangement, the government was not intending to impose candidates on the management of the facility as the move was only aimed at giving qualified Akwa Ibom citizens an opportunity to further enhance their capacity and boost their sense of belonging.

He explained that upon the conclusion of the compilation, the mechanised data base would form a poll of names which the state government would then forward to the mall’s management team, where the selection of qualified candidates would be done only on merit. He added that the idea was in consonant with Governor Emmanuel’s commitment to human capital development which he noted was going to mutually benefit both the state government and the investors.

Responding to fears raised by concerned shop allottees on issues of indiscriminate and multiple taxation, the state FDI Chief explained that the state government had recently banned multiple taxation and also there were plans underway to workout an effective and coordinate approach to tax remittances to the government thus blocking tax eversion as well as preventing indiscriminate billing by tax officials.

Leading the management team of the mall, The Managing Director of Median Infrastructural Development Company, Engr. Olumide Akinsanya stated that the restructuring of the mall was at it’s finishing stages. He also added that barring last minutes adjustments, December 1st, 2020 earlier promoted as the reopening date for commercial activities remains sacrosanct.

Engr. Akinsanya revealed that thirty out of the forty five shops available in the mall were already allotted to various tenants inline with the facility agreement deal thus underscoring the preparedness of the mall to open for business activities on the stipulated date.

While emphasising on the readiness of all stakeholders for the official reopening, Engr. Akinsanya posited that the decision to commence operations on December 1st was to help shop owners commence commercial activities on a higher note with the advantage of cashing-in on the 2020 Christmas sales.

He further explained that the Mall was now remodeled to fit into world class standard with modern gadgets and facilities. Listing out the features incorporated into the new design to include; 5 fire exits in an emergency situation, central public address system for coordinate response , CCTV for effective monitoring of activities and security, as well as fire sprinklers in the case of fire outbreak.

In addition, Engr Akinsanya said that the mall would feature outlets for electronics appliances, pharmaceutical stores, eateries, fashion and groceries. He also added that the Mall would also have a functional lounge, a car wash and ATM points for easier access to cash by customers and visitors.

Similarly, the Sundry Manager and representative of the Anchor Tenant, Market Square, Mr. Emmanuel Patrick stated that with coming of the outfit to Akwa Ibom, the state was about to witness a paradigm shift in lifestyle and general entrainment.

He said that the favourable disposition of the Akwa Ibom state government made it possible for Market Square to come with it’s investment to the state. He also said that as a matter of policy, there were plans to incorporate local vendors into the supply chain of Market Square especially for the sourcing of products the state was having relative advantage in over its contemporaries in order to promote local content.

While speaking on the opportunities lined up for the people in the state to explore, Mr. Emmanuel said Market Square was coming to further boost the economic indices of Akwa Ibom state and the citizens thus partnership with local vendors was vital for mutual growth and development.

The meeting which was tagged : Tenants Forum drew attendance from tenants and intending tenants from within and outside the state, members of the public and other crucial stakeholders.