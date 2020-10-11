Arise Fashion Week 2020 is set to unveil its activity in Nigeria tos showcase30 designers and promote African cultures and createe empowermentin Nigeria.

For the Africa’s premier runway show, the Arise Fashion Week will unveil the world’s best kept secret, scheduled for December 5-12,

2020 in Lagos, but streamed globally, the next generation of designers, the New Stars – will showcase the best and brightest of fashion and style as they compete for $500,000 USD in prize money – $300,000 as the first prize, $150,000 for the runner up and $50,000

for the 3rd Prize.

According to the group, “Africa on the march with the young, the

talented and the daring in a move designed to reinvent global fashion

at a time of Covid – 19.

“Every edition of ARISE Fashion Week is a splash of style and colours,

promoting the rich diversity of the cultures of the African people,

and exhibiting an intellectual fest on fashion, culture and the creative arts.

“It is the most prominent fashion show in Africa, known for handpicked

curation of exclusive style. The continent’s fashion industry became

truly global with the birth of ARISE, short for “Africa Rising”.

They said if there are a self-confident designer, 30 years old, ‘or under the age of 30’, with a great look book, here is your chance to conquer the world of fashion and displace established brands.

They noted that a selection committee made up of global fashion icons

and writers will shortlist the 30 who will compete for a chance to become the breakout stars of the new age, applications and registrations will close at midnight on Saturday October 31st, 2020.

“Every year, the programme promotes and celebrates young and established

designers from Africa, the diaspora and the world. Since its first edition in 2009, it has featured over 500 noted designers including Tifany Amber, Oswald Boateng, Lanre da Silva, Deola Sagoe, Lisa

Folawiyo, Ituen Basi, Odion Mimonet, Keneth Ize, Tokyo Jones, Laqman

Smith, Thebe Magugu, Bethany Williams, Esteban Cortazar, Robert, Cavalli Mowalola, Maison ARTC and hosted icons like Naomi Campbell, Alec Wek, Grace Jones , Bethann Hardison, Tyson Beckford, Oluchi Olandi, Agbani Darego, Alton Mason, Imaan Hamamm, Shanelle Nyasiase, ETC; Fashion Editors like Edward Enninful, and Andre Leon Tally, amongst other celebrities have found the showcase compelling”.