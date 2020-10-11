By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

A good governance advocacy group, the Unity House Foundation (UHF), has described the decision of the Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, to disband the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) as a clear case of Shadow boxing.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt, UHF convener, Kingsley Wenenda Wali, further described the action as a political response to a politically motivated agitation.

Wali said: “My response is that it is a political response to a politically motivated agitation. Now that SARS has been disbanded, will the operatives be “disbanded” out of the police force?

“This is a clear case of shadow boxing, with no serious attempt at demanding a better police force. When we stop policemen from buying their uniforms, fueling and maintaining their patrol cars and generators in their offices, then we will have a better police force.

“I appreciate that we’ve been harassed by security agencies- not just SARS, but the problem is with those officers who know that we are harassed and do nothing. Come to think of it, what is in a name?”