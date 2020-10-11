BY MARK ITSIBOR, Abuja and KALU EZIYI, Umuahia

…Says no enrolment, no salary from November Govt fighting us with hunger weapon – ASUU

The federal government may have moved to stop payment of salaries touniversity lecturers who refuse to enroll themselves on the government initiated Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

According to a letter sited by our reporter yesterday, signed by the director in charge of IPPIS in the Office of the

Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF), Dr. Nsikak Ben, staff of universities who fail to enrolment on the platform will no longer be paid their salaries from November 2020.

“I am directed to inform that any staff of your institution who has not enrolled on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS), either as a result of study leave (with pay),

maternity leave or on medical ground, will no longer appear on the IPPIS payroll with effect from November, 2020 payroll except such staff presents himself/herself for the biometric data capture at the

office of the Accountant-General of the federation (OAGF), Abuja with an introduction letter/IPPIS enrolment forms duly endorsed by the principal authorities of the institution.

“In addition, all supporting documents should include evidence of six months salary bank statements.

“In view of the above, kindly inform your staff in this category to urgently avail themselves for the biometric data capture at the OAGF.

However, exemption may only be given where institutions provide evidence of study leave, stating the duration to justify such person being retained on the payroll, said the letter, Tagged Stoppage of

Salaries of University Staff that are Yet to be Enrolled on IPPIS Platform, addressed

to all vice chancellors of universities.

Director, Press in Office of the Accountant-General of the federation, Mr. Henshaw Ogubike said he was not in town to immediately confirm the authenticity of the letter, but promised to confirm it on Monday on resumption of work.

The Federal Government and Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) have been at loggerheads over the enrolment of the university workers on the IPPIS.

FG Is Fighting Us With Hunger Over IPPIS-ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has accused the Federal Government of deliberately using the members wages as a hunger weapon to coerce them into the Integrated Personal Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

The coordinator of Owerri/Port Harcourt zone of the union, Uzo Onyebinama stated this in a statement while reacting to recent statements credited to two top ranking functionaries of the government in Umuahia, the Abia state capital.

“We are not sure who on the part of the officials of the Federal Government is managing the ASUU strike with a view to resolving it and to whom they are reporting. The discordant tunes from these officials only indicate a free for all situation,” he said.

He said lecturers at various federal universities in the country including Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, and University of Maiduguri, among others are owed arrears of salaries ranging from three to eight months.

Referring to one of the officials, he said “having confided that he paid oil workers through the GIFMIS platform, which he told ASUU that he has pulled down, what other excuse can he give for this inhumanity to the lecturers.

“Given what has transpired with the IPPIS platform, in the light of the experience of those who enrolled in it, we once again call for a forensic audit of IPPIS and its administrators. The time to act is now. A stitch in time will save more than nine.”