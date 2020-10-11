By Ejike Ejike, Abuja



The Sub-sahara Peace And Awareness Foundation in collaboration with Abdullahi Ali has called on the Inspector General of Police not to relent in his efforts towards the reformation of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and flush out the bad eggs among the SARS operatives.

In a statement signed the coordinator and the founder, Abdullahi Ali Kano Foundation, comrade Abdullahi Ali Kano, the foundation said “As an organization concerned with good governance, peace and tranquility in Nigeria, we hereby call upon the Inspector General of Police not to relent in his efforts towards the reformation of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and flush out the bad eggs among the SARS Operatives.”

The group also stated that “despite the compelling needs for officers of the Nigeria Police Force to be more professional in their affairs, especially in terms of respect for human rights, dignity and compliance with rules of engagement in carrying out their duties, the need for Nigerians to also respect the rights and duties of the Police Force cannot be overemphasized.



“We have taken special note of the public outcry against SARS and observed with all sense of responsibility that there should be a productive reformation of not only SARS operation but the entire operation of all unit of the Nigeria Police Force.

“We urge Nigerians to see the lights at the end of the tunnel, as the reformation of SARS is the required recipe for taming crimes and enhance security of lives and properties. For the avoidance of doubt, the necessity to abate the preponderance of armed robberies on highways, towns and communities led to the formation of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad which is a unit under the Nigeria Police Force.”





On the current clamour for outright banning of SARS, the foundation stated that “those agitating for the outright scrapping of the unit are definitely oblivious of the consequences of their agitations on the fight against armed robberies and other heinous crimes bedeviling the Societies at large.

“The country is presently facing serious security challenges. We urge well-meaning Nigerians to be pragmatic and rise up to join the advocacy for the reformation of SARS to achieve optimal productivity and not get carried away by the phantasmagoria of deceits by sinister forces under the guise of end SARS.

“We acknowledge the excesses of the overzealous operatives of SARS, it’s our hope that those bad elements will be flushed out of the Police Force by the Inspector General of Police and made to face the law for abuse and brutality against many innocent Nigerians who were victims of circumstances. We charge law abiding Nigerians to be wary of the antics of subterranean forces with determination to create upheavals in the polity through the end SARS agitations.



” Ending SARS means giving license to Armed Robbers to unleash terrors on innocent citizens. The general public should note that whatever makes criminals happy threatens the peace of law-abiding citizens.”



