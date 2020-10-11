BY PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA, Abuja

Having distributed about 100,000 HIV self-test kits in different states across the country, the Catholic Relief Services -Faith-based Action for Scaling up Testing and Treatment for the Epidemic Response (CRS FASTER) Project, is set to distribute another 10,000 kits in Delta state.

The Project Director, CRS FASTER, Dr. Emeka Anoje, disclosed this at a virtual briefing, organised by the Civil Society for HIV/AIDS in Nigeria (CISHAN) in collaboration with CRS FASTER Project.

He said FASTER has distributed about 100,000 HIV self-test kits to support the HIV self-testing across the country, adding that the self-test kits will be given out free of charge to everyone who takes it.

“It is focused on women: adolescence and pregnant women, especially those who will not have been reached by the conventional means of testing. It is free of charge, however, there are still discussions around pricing so that eventually the market-based approach will arrive at a price that is indeed affordable and that makes the product accessible to everyone who needs one.

“We have been to three zones in the country, and we will continue to work with the different states and federal government to achieve our objectives,” he said, while urging all Nigerians to engage in confirmatory test to determine their HIV status.

The organisation revealed that a survey done by it indicated that over 80,000 children living with HIV/AIDS are yet to be identified across the country.

Enoje, therefore advocated for new approaches to be put in place to detect at least half of the children living with HIV that have not yet access treatment.