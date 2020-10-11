The Northern Governors Forum has sent warm felicitations to Governor
Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State on the occasion of his 59th
birthday.
Chairman of the forum and governor of Plateau State Simon Bako Lalong
described Governor Inuwa as a man of excellence and compassion who has
brought his progressive ideals to governance of Gombe State.
A statement by his director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut
Simon Macham, quoted Lalong as saying Governor Inuwa is a man who has
demonstrated great commitment to the plight of the poor and vulnerable
by initiating programmes and projects that continue to lift them out of
poverty, illiteracy and health burdens.
He said “we are proud of his achievements and acknowledge his
wonderful contributions within the Northern Governors Forum as we work
in synergy to harness the potentials of our region and make the lives
of our people better. He is an embodiment of intellect, humility and
honesty”.
While wishing him many more years of peace and good health, Governor
Lalong urged him to continue to deploy his energy and goodwill towards
touching the lives of people in Gombe State, the Northern region and
Nigeria as a whole.