The Northern Governors Forum has sent warm felicitations to Governor

Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State on the occasion of his 59th

birthday.

Chairman of the forum and governor of Plateau State Simon Bako Lalong

described Governor Inuwa as a man of excellence and compassion who has

brought his progressive ideals to governance of Gombe State.

A statement by his director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut

Simon Macham, quoted Lalong as saying Governor Inuwa is a man who has

demonstrated great commitment to the plight of the poor and vulnerable

by initiating programmes and projects that continue to lift them out of

poverty, illiteracy and health burdens.

He said “we are proud of his achievements and acknowledge his

wonderful contributions within the Northern Governors Forum as we work

in synergy to harness the potentials of our region and make the lives

of our people better. He is an embodiment of intellect, humility and

honesty”.

While wishing him many more years of peace and good health, Governor

Lalong urged him to continue to deploy his energy and goodwill towards

touching the lives of people in Gombe State, the Northern region and

Nigeria as a whole.