By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Okrika and Ogu/Bolo local government areas, as well as Port Harcourt Constituency II in Port Harcourt City local government area of Rivers State, has apologized to the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, over uncomplimentary comments made on him by former Minister of Transport, Dr. Abiye Sekibo.

Sekibo, who is also former Secretary to the Rivers State Government (SSG), had accused Amaechi, of doing nothing for the people of Wakrike nation during his eight-year reign as Rivers State Governor.

But, APC leaders and stakeholders in Wakrike nation, in a communique issued in Port Harcourt yesterday, thanked the Transportation minister for his love for Wakirke nation and the monumental developmental strides he recorded in the nation during his tenure, urging him not be deterred in advancing the cause of the people of Wakirike nation.

The communique, which was read by the South-South zonal secretary of the party, David Okumgba, insisted that the former Commissioner for Health, Dr. Sampson Parker, did not decamp from the APC to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), but from the Green Party of Nigeria (GPN).

It reads in part: “As a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Rt Hon Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has attracted federal appointments to Wakirike people, among which are Mrs Ibim Seminitari, former Acting Managing Director of Niger Development Commission (NDDC), Dame Dr. Maureen Tamuno as Non-Career Ambassador and Chief Francis Ebenezer as Executive Director Finance and Administration of Niger Delta Basin Development Authority (NDBDA), a feat the Okrika-born former minister could not achieve.

“It is also on record that with a stroke of his pen as SSG, Chief Dr Abiye Sekibo authored the letter which stopped the construction of the first bridge project envisioned to link Okrika to Port Harcourt through Igbiri, Abibo, Oba, Ojimba, Okujagu and Okuru Amas (communities).

“Even as Transportation Minister, the records of Rt Hon Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi’s achievements far outweigh those of Chief, Dr. Abiye Sekibo whose tenure as Transportation minister was at a time when Nigeria had enormous income. He did nothing to revamp the transport sector.

“The current railway revolution and unprecedented growth in the maritime sector in Nigeria today are clear testimonies of Rt Hon Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi mile stone achievements in the transport sector.

“As Secretary to State Government, Dr Abiye Sekibo, the Okrika-born politician didn’t attract a single development project to Wakirike people.

“Infrastructural development in Wakirike was championed by Rt Hon Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi. The Okrika ring road and Bolo historic bridge projects were awarded to a prominent Okrika son who took huge sums of money for mobilization and abandoned the project mindlessly.”