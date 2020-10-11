Manchester United’s new signing Edinson Cavani has said it was a conversation with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that convinced him to join the club.

United made a deadline day swoop for the striker who joined the club on a two-year deal after leaving Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent in March.

“Yes, I had a conversation with the manager, and to be truthful that also really encouraged me to come to United,” Cavani told the Manchester United website.

“We spoke a bit about the mental side of things, and a little about how you can go about preparing for each game, about what it is to compete, about what is important within a group, and you could say that we agreed strongly on a lot of the things we spoke about and discussed. Things like self-sacrifice, commitment to your teammates, creating a competitive spirit, and thinking of others, and competing altogether. All things that I really like and appreciate.

“I believe that when you pretty much agree on things like this and think in a similar way, I reckon it also makes you want to join a club even more, and to then give of your best, train hard and prepare yourself in the best way you can.”

Cavani, who has the third best goal-scoring record in Europe behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi since his debut in 2007, was one bright point in what has been seen as a disappointing transfer window for United.