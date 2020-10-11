BY ANKELI EMMANUEL, Sokoto

Wife of Sokoto state governor, Hajiya Dr Maryam Mairo Aminu Waziri

Tambuwal yesterday flagged off the distribution of palliatives,

empowerment items as well as free medical outreach in Sokoto

The governor’s wife assured that she was moved by deep passion

for humanity to champion the course for economic empowerment, social

awareness, and other interventions towards alleviating people’s lives in the state and beyond, adding that the COVID 19 pandemic has no doubt affected most households negatively.

Speaking on why she began the Mariam Mairo Waziri Tambuwal Legacy

initiative, Dr Mairo said, “my project knows no bound as it’s irrespective of religion, political affiliation, gender or tribe. I will not compromise my drive through this laudable initiative for the

people of my state and humanity in general.”

While insisting that the Covid 19 pandemic lockdown has equally raised

the level of GBV against women, girls and boys, Dr Mairo Tambuwal encouraged women in the state to always strive towards economic independence.

The governor’s wife equally distributed rice, millet, maize, beans, cooking as well as grinding machines, mortar, seedlings of economic trees like; Dates palm, Mango, Guava, Papaya, Citrus (oranges) amongst others.

While noting that she has deep love for assisting humanity, Dr Mairo Tambuwal said the inmates, the less privilege, orphans windows and others deserved to be cared for by all.

“Our outfit will work in synergy with the state Zakkat and Endowment

Commission on GBV issues affecting women and children across all zones

and LGAs,” she explained.

She also said in her ‘ Back to School Programme’ campaign no fewer

than 1,000 pupils and students would benefit from various learning

tools ranging from exercise books, handbooks among others written in

different dialects