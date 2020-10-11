More players in the Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL are showing interest to pitch their tent with the Bauchi based Professional Football Team, Wikki Tourists in the upcoming 2020/2021 NPFL Season.

The recent signings are the former captain of Enyimba International Andrew Abalogu and sensational Chinedu Udeagha from Lobi Stars FC of Makurdi respectively.

The duo appends their signatures on the papers of the Kaura Boys for a one year loan.

While Udeagha plays multiple roles with a specialty in the midfield, Abalogu, on the other hand, will play the attacking role for the club.

Both players said their target is to give the tourists a Continental ticket at the end of the 2020/2021Season.

Wikki Tourists is a good team that any player will like to wear its colours, and the opportunity is here.

We are going to give our best for the club to succeed particularly when working with an experienced coach in the person of Abd’Allah Shariff, the players affirmed.

The 2020/2021 NPFL Season is expected to begin as soon as the ban on contact Sports is lifted by Presidential Task Force on COVID 19.