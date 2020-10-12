The prince of Agaie Emirate and Madamin Agaie in Niger State, Alhaji Nuhu Attahiru has congratulated Ambassador Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli on his appointment as the new emir of Zazzau by governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai.

Attahiru, in a congratulatory message felicitated with the Zazzau Emirate council, the people and government of Kaduna State, describing the choice of Ambassador Bamalli as well deserved.

“The appointment of Ambassador Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli as the 19th emir of Zazzau after serving the Emirate as Magajin Gari is no doubt well deserved,” Attahiru said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Attahiru, who is the District Head of Essangi in Agaie impressed the new emir to consolidate on the legacies of unity, peace and harmonious coexistence which the late emir, Alhaji Shehu Idris bequeathed the Emirate.

He noted that during Shehu Idris’ reign, violence of any kind was a rare occurrence because of the conciliatory posture of the late emir, which helped to unite people of diverse ethnic groups and religions that cohabit in the Emirate.

Attahiru called on Emir Bamalli to uphold the sanctity of the throne and the traditional institution.