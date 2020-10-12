Again, gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have stormed Pegi community in Kuje area council in the early hour of Sunday and abducted a former vice chairman of the council, Mr. Mohammed Baba, a legislative member and other residents of the community.

Other victims, according to an eyewitness included transport officer, special assistant media, Head of Department (HOD), food services and other staff of the area council.

LEADERSHIP gathered that Baba was the vice chairman to the former chairman of the area council, Hon Tete Ishaku Shaban from 2013-2016.

Chairman of Pegi Community Development Association (PECDA), Mr. Taiwo Aderibigbe, who confirmed the incident, said that the whereabout of the victims have not been ascertained but promised to update the media as events unfold.

Our reporter also gathered that the abductors are demanding the sum of N100million ransom.

Recall that last week, gunmen abducted one person in Pegi community after several shootings.