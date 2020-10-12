ADVERTISEMENT

Federal High Court has fixed Oct. 19, for continuation of trial of Abdulrasheed Maina, ex-Chairman, Pension Reformed Task Team (PRTT).

The registry gave the date, following the absence of Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja and Maina on Monday.

Also, the trial of a Briton, James Nolan, over his alleged complicity in the 9.6 billion dollars judgment against Nigeria in the Process and Industrial Developments Limited (P&ID) scam.



The court registrar announced that today (Monday)’s sitting would not be holding because Justice Abang was attending a seminar.