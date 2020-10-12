The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has issued a 21-day ultimatum to the federal and Lagos State government to clear the Apapa gridlock of face a strike action.

The union said five shipping companies are largely responsible for the gridlock caused by heavy duty trucks on Oshodi-Apapa expressway; leading to negative economic consequences at the Tin-Can and Apapa ports.

It therefore, urged the federal and Lagos State governments to call these companies to order and compel them to stop using their private businesses to cause public nuisance within the 21 days ultimatum

ADVERTISEMENT

The shipping companies, according to MWUN include MAERSK LINE, PIL, MSC and MOL, whom they accused of deliberately keeping their trucks and their laden containers as means of attracting demurrage payment daily from their already overburdened members, truck owners and their drivers.

A statement released yesterday, and signed by the President General of MWUN, Comrade Adewale Adeyanju, warned that failure on the part of appropriate government agencies to address their demand, the union will embark on industrial action to protect its members.

He said, “As a major stakeholder in the Maritime sector whose members and activities have been negatively affected by the gridlock on the access roads to the ports especially in Tin-Can and Apapa ports, we have painstakingly studied the causes of the gridlock and have identified the following shipping companies as responsible for the gridlock.