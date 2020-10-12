By ANDREW ESSIEN ABUJA

The governing All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other political parties who participated in the recent gubernatorial elections in Ondo that returned Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, to show the spirit of sportsmanship by congratulating the party over its victory at the polls.

Hinging its call on the APC’s congratulatory message to PDP over the outcome of the Edo elections, the party insisted that a congratulatory message from PDP will make politics in the country more healthier and attractive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to journalists after a rousing welcome from staff of the national secretariat in Abuja, Chairman of the Caretaker Committee/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning, and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni also stated that the Victory was as a result of teamwork across all party formations even as he solicited for “healthy competition” among political parties angling to serve the people.

“It is said, one good turn deserves another, and just like we congratulated PDP in the Edo election, we look forward to seeing PDP and the other political parties extend similar gesture to us in the spirit of good sportsmanship. By so doing, we will make elections in Nigeria healthier and attractive, rather than making elections a do or die affair.

“The efforts of the Ondo State Executive Committee, the local government and ward executives of the party, had greatly enriched our fortunes to win the election with less stress. The concept of team work being promoted by the Caretaker Committee remains our strong pillar in our collective quest to build a strong, united and prosperous All Progressives Congress {APC}. I therefore enjoin all stakeholders, party members and supporters to promote team work in all future endeavors for the party’s success.

” I must not forget to commend other political parties and their candidates who put up a good fight in this election. I encourage us all to always maintain healthy competition in our quest to serve the people.”

While thanking the reconciliation and campaign committees, Gov. Buni stated that “The wonderful work of the two committees have contributed immensely to the success the party has recorded in this election.”