By RICHARD NDOMA, Calabar

Cross River state governor, Sir Ben Ayade has approved the renaming of the Women Development Centre, Calabar.

In a statement issued Monday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Christian Ita, the governor said the centre will now be known as Senator Rose Oko Women Development Center.

To mark this development, a bust in memory of the late senator was unveiled at the center on Monday after a valedictory service at the Cross River State Executive Council Chambers.

“Today, I approved the renaming of the Women Development Centre, Calabar after our departed illustrious daughter, Senator Rose Oko”, the state quoted Ayade as saying.

He further stated that “Senator Oko was the pride of Cross River, one of our very best; therefore, no honour is too much to bestow on her. She deserves the best of honours.”