The Kaduna State government has condoled with Kadai and Kidandan communities in Giwa local government area of the state, following attacks against innocent citizens by armed bandits.

The government, in a message of condolence, prayed for the repose of the souls of victims, who lost their lives, and also wished those that were injured speedy recovery.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan in a statement issued yesterday, explained that last Friday’s, security operatives and local vigilante successfully repelled attempts by armed bandits to attack the Kidandan general area from a neighbouring state.

The statement said the operatives and local vigilante in the Friday gun duel neutralised an unspecified number of the armed bandits, while many escaped with varying degrees of bullet wounds.

The statement added that last Saturday, the armed bandits, who had lost a number of their ranks to the superior firepower of the security operatives, regrouped in the said neighbouring state and advanced towards the Kidandan general area.

Aruwan noted that ground troops and police were mobilised while the Nigerian Air Force deployed a fighter jet to the general area for an immediate offensive against the horde of bandits.

The statement confirmed that the simultaneous offensives were successful as many of the bandits were neutralized and many more incurred life threatening injuries.