By IGHO OYOYO

A civil society organisation championing the fight against abuse of journalists under the auspices of Centre Against Brutality and for Safety of Journalists in Africa (CABSOJA) has condemned the brutalization of Mr. Francis Ogbonna, a journalist and cameraman with Arise Television in Abuja by Policemen for covering a peaceful protest calling for the scrapping of Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS of the Nigeria Police Force.

In a statement jointly signed by Barr. Ugochukwu Ezekwe and Desmond Utomwen, founders of the organization, the group described the act as another sad reminder of the very sorry situation of security in Nigeria and CABSOJA shall fully participate to ensure that justice is served in this matter.

According to the group, it is regrettable to note that Human rights abuses happen every second at different divisions of the Police with innocent, harmless and defenseless Nigerians falling victims on daily basis.

“We call on the Inspector General of Police to ensure the immediate arrest of the perpetrators of this inhuman act and ensure that they pay for their crimes.

“We also call on the President and the National Assembly to immediately direct the total overhaul and reform of the Nigerian Police Force and position it for safety, security and protection of all Nigerians,” the group stated.