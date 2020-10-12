FIFA match agent and stadium’s facility expert, Ebi Egbe, has appealed to Nigerian football fans to support the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and not to panic over Super Eagles 0-1 loss to reigning African champions, Algeria, on Friday’s night in Austria, saying international friendly matches are apparently meant to make a team see their weaknesses and how to work on them.

Egbe, who is the CEO of Africa’s leading stadium construction outfit, Monimichelle Group, said the game against Algeria would definitely have given Rohr an insight into what to do ahead of the AFCON and World Cup qualifiers.

He kicked against the player’s losing confidence in themselves because of the defeat to Algeria.

“We need to encourage the team; this is not the time to write them off as it will not help us. Rohr and his boys need the support and encouragement of Nigerians. The NFF has on its part done well by putting quality friendly games together for Rohr to test out new players. I’m happy the era when Nigeria was not part of the action during FIFA international break is gone. Kudos must go to the Amaju Pinnick-led board for turning things around,” Egbe said.

Egbe stressed that he is confident Nigerians would see the real Super Eagles when Nigeria faces Sierra Leone next month in the home and away AFCON qualifiers.

The Eagles are billed to take on Tunisia tomorrow in another friendly during the 10-day FIFA approved international break.