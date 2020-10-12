Following nationwide online and offline protests for the disbandment of #SARS, a coalition of youths, student leaders from Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states have restated their confidence in the Nigerian Police and its leadership in the battle to contain insecurity in the country.

The group said it is however worried over recent orchestrated campaigns of calumny against the Police Force, rather than encouraging and appreciating the commitment of the Police in protecting lives and properties.

In a press statement signed by Comrade Isah Jabbi Convener/Chairman of the Coalition and made available to journalists on Monday October 12, said even though the leadership of the force under IGP Muhammed Adamu have alllowed reasoning to prevail by announcing, a ban on the activities of SARS across the country, we wish to state, that the #EndSARS campaigns against the Police and its leadership at this critical moment, are calculated attempts to derail the ongoing war against crime in the country, while also seeking to tarnish the image of the Nigerian Police.

“The sponsors of these protests and the fabricators of these spurious allegations have gone beyond the ordinary, just to paint the Police and its Leadership before the general public. We are however convinced, that, though the Police despite its untiring effort in combatting the crimes in the country are not afraid of submitting themselves to public scrutiny.

The group said while they agree with the decision of the police to ban that important unit of the force, SARS, it is calling on patriotic Nigerians to join the call for a holistic reformation of Nigerian Police.

“What the police require is improved funding and reforms that will make it more efficient and professional in discharging their duties. This will go a long way to curtailing some excesses.”