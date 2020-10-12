BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

… Commends Atiku, Saraki, activists, others for speaking up

A former Deputy National Publicity of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has called on youths across the country not to be deceived by the mere pronouncement of dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Nigeria Police Force by the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

Frank in a statement in Abuja on Monday urged the youths to continue their protests until all victims of SARS brutality get justice, and other anti-people policies of the Federal Government, like the recent hike in the pump price of fuel and electricity tariffs, are reversed.

He said that the protest must be sustained until other social and economic ills bedeviling the country like insecurity, corruption, hunger and unemployment are decisively addressed by the Federal Government.

He commended the Nigerian youths for their courage in the ongoing EndSARS campaign despite harassment, intimidation and brutality by the police who were out to forcefully stop the movement.

The political activist commended activists like Omoyele Sowore, Deji Adeyanju and Salihu Tanko Yakasai, was was suspended by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje for criticizing Buhari on the protest, as well as celebrities like Davido, Falz, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Runtown, Burna Boy, etc, for providing leadership and direction for the youths in resisting unjust policies of government and their agents.

He also lauded former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, for speaking out on behalf of Nigerians towards ending the atrocities and menace of SARS in the country.

He insisted that Nigerians must continue to demand a complete dissolution of SARS and not a “mere name change” as alluded to by the Inspector-General of Police when he said that “a new Policing arrangement to address anticipated policing gaps the dissolution of SARS would cause has been evolved and shall be announced in due course.”

Frank said: “Nigerians must not give up. The youths must not give up. The National Assembly has failed the people. The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) have compromised.

“The youths cannot afford to fail the people. Therefore the struggle must continue because our youths are not lazy.

“The Senate President Ahmad Lawan should be ashamed for taking a stand against the genuine wishes of Nigerians, until Nigerians showed that power truly belongs to the people.

“Dissolution of SARS is not enough. Nigerians must be vigilant to ensure that any other security outfit, either existing or yet to be formed, by the police does not end up in the shoes of the dissolved SARS,” Frank said.