The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has distributed relief materials to 715 households ravaged by flood in Paikoro and Bosso local government areas of Niger State.

Mrs Lydia Wagami, head of NEMA, Minna Operations Office, represented by Alhaji Hussaini Isah, head, Search and Rescue Unit, flagged off the distribution of the relief items at Maikunkele in Bosso local government secretariat.

Wagami, said the flood disaster which occurred in August, affected 715 households and farmlands in 57 communities of the two local government areas.

She noted that the director general of NEMA, AVM Muhammadu Muhammed, directed the Minna operations office to assess the level of damage in order to provide relief assistance to the affected persons.

According to her, “It was based on the assessment report that President Muhammadu Buhari who is always passionate about reaching the grassroots approved the relief items for the affected persons,”.

She added that the relief items were to ameliorate the hardship caused by the flood on the people.