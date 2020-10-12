Pensioners of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) have appealed to the federal government to intervene in the non-payment of their pension and the arrears by the management of the bank despite a subsisting Court judgment.

The plea was contained in a reminder letter by the Pensioners under the umbrella of Nigeria Union of Pensioners, (NUP) FMBN chapter and signed by its national president, Chief Ladipo Ani, dated October 8, 2020 and addressed to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, (SGF), Boss Muatapha, which was made available to news men over the weekend.

The pensioners pleaded with the SGF to give their matter urgent, considering the vulnerability of their members in the society.

The letter said, “It is instructive that more than 20 of our members have died within the past Six months due to lack of adequate medical care despite the fact that we have been on this struggle for more than 10 years.

“The sentiment expressed here is truly a reflection of the mood and parlours situation our members found themselves after offering the Nation meritorious Service,” it added.