BY ANTHONY ADA ABRAHAM, ABUJA

Inspirational singer, movie producer and humanitarian, Josephine Anumbor Abraham over a decade has continued to revel so much passion for Nigeria. For instance, her debut Album which was popular on TV and Radio Stations across Nigeria in the 90s, “Let’s Not Fight Let’s Make Peace” was followed by another one titled, “Where Will You Run To? Let’s Build Nigeria.” It was received by Nigerians with mixed emotions and later came “Heal the Land”.

Few years ago, she hosted the first ever Bridge Builders Award to hold in Nigeria in collaboration with the National Orientation Agency (NOA).

She also came up with a project called Love Nigeria, Love Nigerian Campaign.

Her monologue called “I AM NIGERIA” in which the actors were decked in the Green White and Green while portraying Nigeria and pleading with them for mercy.

Recently, her daring and extremely optimistic post on Facebook about Nigeria on October 1, 2020 was the most optimistic post about Nigeria on Independence Day.

In an exclusive interview with the delectable humanist about her passion for Nigeria and why she loves the country so much, she says Nigeria is a unique country, a miraculous country.

“Nigeria is a Comeback Nation, and I believe that the creator of the Heavens and the Earth loves Nigeria and Nigerians. I’m very glad and proud to be a Nigerian, irrespective of the present condition which I believe is not peculiar to Nigeria, as all nations have their peculiarities and challenges also.

“I honestly do not wish I belong to another nationality other than Nigeria no matter what. Having said that, let me remind you that there have been so many times in the past, especially in 90s when it seemed like Nigeria would not survive a week longer.

“Countries where closing their embassies in Nigeria and moving to other African countries. Nigerians were fleeing in droves from Nigeria.

“It looked extremely gloomy and the economy was so bad that even the then Nigerian leader said Nigeria’s economy is a mystery and that every economic strategy had failed, yet, he could not tell what was still holding Nigeria together. Wow!

“Several nations around the world including the United Nations had predicted that Nigeria would disintegrate into fragments within a given period. But miraculously, things turned around and Nigeria bounced back. To the surprise of all. The comeback nature of Nigeria also reflects in our sports. We have witnessed Nigeria come from 4-0 to 4-4, and to winning at world cup. That is the miraculous nature of Nigeria. It clearly shows that God rules in the affairs of men. That’s why I believe that it’s not over for Nigeria, until it’s over,” she prophesied.

Speaking further, she speaks on what the government and the people can do to strengthen the bond amongst tribes: “We should make deliberate effort to engage the various ethnic nationalities within the country from National level to grass roots, in a manner that is both transparent and void of any form of prejudice, with a view to listening to, and addressing the concerns as much as possible.

“We must devise ways to make every Nigerian feel a sense of belonging. We must work towards building a sense of community not only where everyone is involved, but also where individual contributions are appreciated and rewarded, plus where bad behaviour is punished.

“Priority should be given to national re-orientation as we have been advocating since more than a decade now. This will help us rise above ethnic, political and religious sentiments. It will help us imbibe values such as honesty, selflessness, good neighborliness, fairness and equity.

“We will change our mindset to think national development as we will see ourselves as one. It will also help us to support good policies of government. As a people, I always maintain that Nigerians are good people who are only waiting to follow good examples. So, if we set good examples, be rest assured that Nigerians will follow, especially if you communicate clearly and frankly,” she added.

Concluding, she explained what Nigerians need to do for things to change again as it did before.

“Nigeria is experiencing challenges in many facets just as it is in many other nations around the world today. These kind of shaking happens when nations forget and disrespect God. But when we return to God again and please Him, He shows mercy and heals our land again.

“We can recall that in the 90s, when it got really dark and hopeless, many of us decided to ask the creator for forgiveness on behalf of all Nigerians, and we pleaded with Him to return to Nigeria and bless us again as a people.

“Let us change our minds and actions, and return to our creator. Let us return to being our brother’s keeper, let’s return from hate to love for one another. Together, we can make Nigeria work again with God on our side,” she prayed.