The managing director/CEO of Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company, Engr. Garba Haruna has felicitated with the new Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli on his appointment as the Emir of Zazzau.

In a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen in Kaduna ,Engr. Garba Haruna described the new Emir as , “A seasoned administrator and a thorough bread technocrat whose wealth of experience is very much needed at this stage of our march towards national unity and socio-economic development’’.

The electricity boss described the appointment as well deserved and called on the good people of the Emirate to rally round the new Emir in order to achieve the much needed rapid development of the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Engr. Garba Haruna who also holds the coveted traditional title of Garkuwan Kabbi, appealed to the new Emir to bring his profound knowledge and experience to bear in promoting peaceful and harmonious coexistence among the various groups in Zazzau Emirate and Kaduna State as a whole.

‘’Given Your Royal Highness vast knowledge and wealth of experience as well as pedigree as development driven expert, we are confident that Zazzau Emirate in particular and Kaduna State as a whole is opening a new socioeconomic transformational chapter’’, he said.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to endow the Emir with the wisdom, grace and patience as he ascends the prestigious throne.