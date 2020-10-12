BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

Four JSS-3 students and their teacher who were kidnapped in a Kaduna village six weeks ago have finally regained their freedom from their abductors.

Christiana Madugu (female teacher), Miracle Saitu Danjuma (female student) Favour Danjuma (female student) Happy Odoji (female student and Ezra Bako (male student) were abducted from Prince Academy while preparing for the just concluded junior secondary school examination in Kaduna State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victims were whisked away six weeks ago, when armed kidnappers invaded Damba Kasaya village in Buruku axis of Chikun local government area of the State.

The Gunmen during the invasion killed a 29-year-old man, Benjamin Auta and set a worship centre on fire before they kidnapped four students and a teacher of Prince Academy, Damba Kasaya.

A source from the area who spoke in confidence said, the kidnapped persons were released Saturday night after an undisclosed amount was paid as ransom in two tranches.

According to him, “We thank you for your concern over the kidnap of some of our children and their teacher by bandits in August.

“They have released all of them last night. When the first ransom was paid about two weeks ago, they refused to release them. Another ransom was paid before they returned to the village yesterday. Thank you”, he said.