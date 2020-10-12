Piqued by frequent gas explosions in the state, the latest being the explosion that rocked Barua, Iyana-Ipaja area of Lagos State, which left five people dead and several others injured, the Lagos State House of Assembly said it has ordered a full-scale investigation into the cause of the incident.

The house enjoined its committee on Special Duties to invite concerned stakeholders and agencies, with a view to finding a lasting solution to the menace.

Speaker of the house, Mudashiru Obasa gave the committee one-week within which to investigate and report back to the house after the member representing Alimosho Constituency 1, Hon. Bisi Yusuf brought the issue of the explosion before the house at an emergency session.

While commiserating with the people of Alimosho, especially those who lost loved ones, he said the house is the people’s representative and could no longer fold its arms and continue to allow the incessant loss of lives.

Obasa pointed out that the responsibility of the government was to protect lives in particular, adding that properties could be replaced when destroyed but lives are irreplaceable.

Recounting the incident, he explained that it was a bad Thursday for the people of Alimosho after the explosion occurred and not only destroyed properties worth millions of naira but also took lives.

The lawmaker noted that the 8th Assembly came up with a resolution condemning sitting gas plants within residential areas saying the resolution was not enforced by the necessary agencies.

Members took turns to condemn a situation whereby gas plants are sited within residential areas, even as the state ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development was urged to desist from approving siting of gas plants within residential areas.