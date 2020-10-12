BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for his new national teaching policy which came into force last week.

The director of MURIC, Professor Ishaq Akintola on Monday, thanked the Nigerian president for putting smiles on the faces of teachers in the country and described the development as a significant milestone in the history of education in Nigeria.

The new policy raised the retirement age and service from 60 to 65 and from 35 to 40 respectively; established a special salary scale; provided rural allowance; increased science allowance; promised automatic admission and free tuition for children of teachers in their places of work; automatic recruitment for education graduates, etc.

According to MURIC, Nigerian teachers have never had it so good, saying that the President had raised their level with the new teaching policy announced last week.

It explained that teachers could now raise their heads with pride as their reward which used to be in heaven has become a low-hanging fruit just waiting for them to stretch out their hands and pluck.

“The brain drain syndrome which Nigeria has been experiencing in the education sector is most likely to come to a halt or reduce drastically as a result of this humane gesture by the PMB-led federal government.

“With the Buhari initiative, Nigeria is gradually moving close to global best practices in the welfare of teachers.

“It is another feather in PMB’s cap. Buhari is rebuilding Nigeria and history is going to register him as the ‘Father of Modern Nigeria’. To those who criticise MURIC for always praising President Muhammadu Buhari (PMB), we say, ‘What say you on PMB’s largesse to teachers? ‘’

“Our support for PMB has nothing to do with his political party or his faith. Rather, the raison d’etre for our admiration for PMB lies in his austere way of life, his high level integrity and his Everest-height patience. Above all, we are motivated by love for our great country, Nigeria.’’