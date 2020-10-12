The Delta State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of 14 persons allegedly involved in the violence ‘EndSARS’ protest, which led to the killing of a police corporal in Ughelli, Delta State.

It said that eight of the arrested suspects have been charged to court and were subsequently remanded in police custody.

Delta Police Public Relations Officer, DSP, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the development yesterday, in an interview with LEADERSHIP.

The Inspector-General of Police had on Friday ordered the State Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa, to fish out those behind the killing of Corporal Etaga Stanley during a clash between police operatives and #EndSARS protesters in Ughelli.

Following the directive, policemen attached to the Ughelli Police Area Command raided some major junctions in Ughelli, where scores of persons were arrested.

Corporal Stanley was shot dead by hoodlums, who reportedly hijacked the protest and carted away his service rifle during the incident.

Another cop and a civilian also sustained gunshot wounds during the melee.

Confirming the arrest, Onovwakpoyeya said that only 14 suspects were arrested during raiding of some streets in Ughelli.

“We have arrested 14 suspects and they have been charged to court. Eight of them were remanded. The injured policeman on Thursday

#EndSARS protest in the city was still responding to treatment.”