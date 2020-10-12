Instagram blog “Gist Lover” has come under intense attack over an alleged questionable report.

The blogger came under attack after posting a disturbing news piece alluding to an affair between Billionaire Prophet, Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, and international Interior Designer and CEO of Sayaveth Interiors, Ehi Ogbebor.

One such protest came from popular Nigerian Comedian and Presenter, MC Okpeke on the “MC Okpeke Show”.

He used the case of Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, Senior Prophet and founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, who had, a short time ago, been falsely alleged to be having an affair with Ehi Ogbebor of Sayaveth Interiors, in the same incorrigible fake news- blog.

The comedian shared the story of how Ehi Ogbebor was contracted for the furnishing and finishing of the Omoto Fufeyins’ family home in Warri, Delta.

The Interior Designer had share the news of the major collaboration on her social media, saying that she was grateful for such an opportunity and that the Omoto Fufeyin mansion was an unrivaled edifice in Warri, Delta.

MC Okpeke expressed utter disgust at the antics of the blogger even as he went on to implore Nigerians not to indulge in the negative reportage.