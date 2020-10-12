The presiding pastor of Citadel Global Community Church, formerly Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, on Sunday, said the Special Anti- Robbery Squad SARS, an arm of Nigeria police created to combat armed robbery in the country has outlived its usefulness.

Speaking in his Church, Bakare said a lasting solution should have been found towards a more holistic and fundamental re-conception of the country’s security architecture on the journey to national rebirth.

Bakare also warned leaders denying the citizens of their rights to desist from doing so, or face God’s judgment, saying they should heed the warning to avert the destruction that would befall them.

He expressed sadness at the atrocities of the security outfit, which he said young and older Nigerians from various walks of life, across the length and breadth of the nation, and the diaspora were united against in calling for its outright ban through the #EndSARS protests.

According to him, the grave irony of SARS is that it has become a grotesque embodiment of the problem it was created to solve, declaring that the outfit had completely lost the trust of the people it was meant to protect and secure.

Bakare said Nigerians from all walks of life, both within and outside the country, were united in rejecting harassment, humiliation and the coldblooded murder of their fellow citizens, adding that the resolve of the citizens amounted to a wholesale rejection of the barrage of needless frustrations and degradations that defined the Nigerian experience.