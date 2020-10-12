By EMAMEH GABRIEL

The Chairman of the National Assembly and President of the Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan has appealed to the federal government and members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to be ready to sheath swords to end the ongoing ASUU strike to allow students go back to class.

Senator Lawan made the appeal on Monday during a meeting with members of ASUU at the national assembly, saying the situation is not healthy for the country tertiary institutions.

He noted that the meeting was to enable the National Assembly intervene in the ongoing disagreement between government and the universities governing body to put and end to the strike.

Lawan said: “Both Government and ASSU must find a common ground. We cannot afford to continue in this kind of crisis. This is why our children are forced to go to neighbouring countries like Ghana to school. What about those who can’t afford to send their children out of the country?

“ASSU must be ready to shift ground. It is supposed to be a give-and-take. ASSU cannot get everything it is demanding from the government”, said Ahmed Lawan who noted that he was confident that some of the agreements signed years back have already been taken over by events.

“I am sure ASUU is prepared halfway to meet the government to resolve the crisis for good. It doesn’t anyone any good when our universities are shut.

He however warned that government must be careful and be truth to its words when agreements are signed and also be sure that they have the capacity to implement such agreements.

“We have to tell ourselves the truth no matter how bitter it sounds”, he said.