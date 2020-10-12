Prince Nuhu Adamu Dauda, the Executive Chairman, Toto Local Government Council of Nasarawa State has dissolved its 69-member cabinet.

Adamu-Dauda announced the dissolution in a statement signed by him and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Toto on Monday.

He thanked the members for their contributions during their service while urging them to be good ambassadors of the Council in the interest of peace and development of the area and the state at large.

According to him, the affected appointees include all the five Supervisory Councillors, all the five Special Advisers, all the five Senior Special Assistants, and all the 52 Special Assistants and Personal Assistants.

The statement added that others were the Chairman’s Personal Secretary and the council’s deputy clerk.

The council boss wished those disengaged good luck in their political and other future endeavours. (NAN)