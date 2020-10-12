The treasurer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Yobe State, Alhaji Muhmmad Gadaka, has attributed the success of the party and its candidate in the Ondo state governorship election to the reconciliatory efforts of the Governor Mai Mala Buni led caretaker committee.

He said the caretaker committee had breathe a new life into the party by reconciling various individuals and groups which motivated the party’s stakeholders to work for the success of the party.

“The genuine reconciliation initiatives of the caretaker committee had resolved and cemented all cracks which gave individuals and groups a true sense of hope and belonging to work for the party.

“The coming of the Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Committee was a blessing that brought genuine peace and reconciliation among aggrieved members to work for the party to win the election” he said.

The party chieftain lauded Governor Buni for selecting experienced politicians under the leadership pf the Niger state governor. Alhaji Abubakar Bello to reconcile the different factions

“Similarly, the Ondo National Campaign Council headed by Lagos state Governor Babajide San-Olu provided the needed machinery to lead the campaigns to victory.”

Gadaka said the APC family was grateful to the Buni led committee for reinventing the party and giving it the strength to win the election.

The treasurer said the team work and synergy initiated by Governor Buni caretaker provides APC with a new strength to defeat all political parties across the country.

“The APC will now face every election in Nigeria with a new vigour and strength to win” Gadaka said.