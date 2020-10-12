A top scientist has advised a second nationwide lockdown to fight the ongoing coronavirus pandemic must be avoided “at all costs”.

Back in March, the UK was plunged into lockdown when the government announced the need for stopping back freedoms in order to tackle the rising Covid-19 virus infection rates and to avoid the NHS becoming overwhelmed with cases.

Restrictions have been eased since July – however, signals have been raised that a second national lockdown could be considered as infection rates across the UK have continued to flare up.

The government has refused to rule out a second lockdown – but there are some parts of the UK that have already seen stricter restrictions re-introduced in recent weeks amid increased infection rates and a rising R Number.

But now Professor Peter Horby, of the University of Oxford, has warned rising cases, hospital admissions and deaths could signal the need for a second lockdown, and hinted it is down to the public to see that this is avoided.