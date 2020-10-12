As part of its contributions towards the safe reopening of schools, Xploits Consulting Limited in collaboration with Access Bank Plc over the weekend, donated hand washing devices to 10 selected schools in Bwari and Kuje area councils respectively.

The schools include: Junior secondary school Dawaki; Government Day Secondary School Dutse; Government Day Secondary School Bwari; Junior Secondary School Sagwari; Junior Secondary School Kubwa; Government Girls Secondary School Kuje; Junior Secondary School Abuja @30; Junior Secondary School Tukpechi; Junior Secondary School Kiyi and Junior Secondary School Kayarda.

In her speech, the director of Communication, Xploits Consulting limited, Mrs Grace Taiwo noted that Access bank Plc has been partnering with them in various programmes, including the distribution of palliatives to Abuja residents in order to lessen the burden associated with COVID-19.

ADVERTISEMENT

She hinted that frequent hand washing with soap and water is one of the best ways to prevent the spread of infectious diseases and it’s the first line of defense against COVID-19 that disrupted lifestyle and academic activities for months.

On his part, the education secretary of Kuje area council, Mallam Yunusa Zakara Kabi, who was represented by Head of Department (HOD) Admin, Local Education Authority (LEA), Kuje, Alhaji Mohammadu Abdulmumuni, thanked Access bank Plc and Xploits Consulting limited for the gesture, requesting that same should be extended to the primary section.

Responding on behalf of the schools, assistant director of Education, Government Day Secondary School Bwari, Pastor Smith Babasoji appreciated Access bank Plc and Xploits Consulting limited for the gesture, saying that they have shown good examples on what it takes to be socially responsible to the environment.

According to him, “It’s a different thing to know your responsibility as a corporate body and it’s a different thing to implement it”.

He enjoined other corporate bodies to emulate the gesture and make Nigeria a better place, as the government cannot do everything.